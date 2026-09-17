Photos: Mahama chairs security meeting over drug trafficking through Ghana’s ports

President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, September 17 chaired a meeting of security chiefs and received a detailed briefing on investigations into the recent trafficking of drugs out of the ports of Ghana.

He directed that an inter-agency task force be formed to present a detailed roadmap on measures to prevent the trafficking of drugs through Ghana’s borders within two weeks.

Below are some photos:

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.