Photos: Mahama chairs security meeting over drug trafficking through Ghana’s ports

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, September 17 chaired a meeting of security chiefs and received a detailed briefing on investigations into the recent trafficking of drugs out of the ports of Ghana.
He directed that an inter-agency task force be formed to present a detailed roadmap on measures to prevent the trafficking of drugs through Ghana’s borders within two weeks.
Below are some photos:
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