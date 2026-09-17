Serene Insurance wins three industry awards

Serene Insurance Ltd has received three awards at two industry events, including two company honours and an individual award for its Head of Underwriting, Mrs Barbara Odoi.

The company was named Indigenous Insurance Company of the Year 2025 and Promising Insurance Company of the Year 2025 at the 9th Ghana Insurance Awards held in Accra.

The awards ceremony took place on August 22, 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

A week later, Mrs Odoi was named Professional Underwriter of the Year 2025 at the 6th Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) Excellence Awards.

Chief Executive Officer of Serene Insurance, Mrs Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, said the awards reflected the collective efforts of the company’s Board, Management and staff.

She said the recognitions reinforced the company’s commitment to strengthening its operations and delivering value to customers and other stakeholders.

Congratulating Mrs Odoi, Mrs Boampong said the award highlighted the importance of strong underwriting practices in managing risks and maintaining customer confidence.

Mrs Odoi attributed the recognition to teamwork and professional dedication, saying it would motivate her to maintain high standards in underwriting and contribute to improved service delivery.

The latest awards add to previous recognition for the company and its leadership.

At the 5th CIIG Excellence Awards, Serene Insurance’s Head of Claims, Mr Daniel Otoo, was named Claims Professional of the Year 2024, while Mrs Boampong received the Insurance Professional of the Year 2024 award.

Serene Insurance, a member of the First Sky Group, employs more than 97 Ghanaians and has over 280 agents across the country. It serves more than 60,000 institutional and retail clients.

The company says its recent growth has been supported by expansion in gross written premiums, underwriting operations, branches and agency networks, as well as efforts to improve claims processing.

It says it will continue to focus on innovation, efficient claims settlement and customer-focused products as it expands its presence in Ghana’s insurance market.

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