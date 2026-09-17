Ashanti region records 25% drop in maternal mortality in first half of 2026

The Ashanti Region has recorded a 25% drop in institutional maternal mortality in the first half of 2026, with the rate falling from 199.5 to 148.7 deaths per 100,000 live births.

The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate attributed the improvement to targeted clinical interventions and the expansion of care at peripheral health facilities.

Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Fred Adomako-Boateng, announced the figures during the region’s 2026 mid-year health performance review.

“The maternal mortality ratio for the last half 2024 mid-year was 158 maternal deaths per 100,000. In 2025, it was 199.5 maternal deaths per 100,000. Ladies and gentlemen, for 2026, it's 148.7 per 100,000. Ladies and gentlemen, it means for the region Ashanti region, we have reduced maternal mortality by 25%,” he said.

The latest figure is, however, still above the national target of 125 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

The region also recorded an increase in live births, from 64,155 in the first half of 2025 to 67,565 during the corresponding period in 2026.

Dr Adomako-Boateng said the reduction was partly linked to an expansion of the capacity of peripheral health facilities to manage complicated pregnancies and deliveries.

He said Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the region’s major referral facility, recorded a decline in its share of maternal deaths, from 62% in 2025 to 54% in 2026.

Over the same period, the proportion recorded at facilities outside KATH increased from 28% to 46%.

“For the first time in 10 years, Komfo Anokye has reduced the least referral and admissions when it comes to maternal issues. The periphery is relatively handling cases that hitherto would have been referred to KATH.”

The development follows efforts by the Regional Health Directorate to strengthen the capacity of lower-level facilities to manage high-risk cases and reduce avoidable referrals.

Recent regional interventions have included clinical mentorship involving specialists from KATH and frontline health workers at peripheral facilities. The Directorate has also introduced a virtual labour ward to connect frontline health workers with specialists during complex or high-risk deliveries.

Dr Adomako-Boateng said the data also showed that most of the maternal deaths recorded in the region involved women whose cases originated within Ashanti.

He said 88.2% of the deaths in the period under review originated within the region, while 8.8% came from outside the region.

He said the figures had implications for how maternal healthcare interventions should be designed and implemented across the region.

The Regional Health Director credited partners, including UNICEF, for supporting efforts to improve the capacity of health workers.

“We have to sustain this gain by continuing building the capacity of nurses, doctors, certified registered anaesthetists through the clinical mentorship intervention with huge support from UNICEF. Thank you, UNICEF.”

The Ashanti Region also recorded a decline in its institutional stillbirth rate, falling from 6.52 to 6.08 per 1,000 live births, according to figures presented at the review.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene welcomed the improvement but stressed that the maternal mortality ratio remained above the national target.

“We have fallen from a whopping 199 per 100,000 live births to 148 per 100,000 live births.”

He commended the Regional Health Directorate but said further work was needed to bring the figure down to the national target of 125 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Dr Amoakohene also highlighted government interventions aimed at expanding access to healthcare, including funding for the completion of the KNUST Medical Centre and the rollout of Free Primary Healthcare.

Eight districts, including Sekyere Central and Amansie South, have been earmarked for the first phase of the Free Primary Healthcare rollout in the region.

The initiative is expected to help address gaps in access to primary healthcare, while the Regional Health Directorate continues to explore measures to ensure that complex pregnancy cases are identified and managed earlier at peripheral facilities.

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