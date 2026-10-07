Bono East Minister inspects ‘Big Push’ roads; contractor on Tankor-Fiema-Busunya road ahead of schedule

The Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, has embarked on a tour of major road construction projects being undertaken under the government's Big Push policy in the Nkoranza North District.

The Minister, who was accompanied by a team of regional officials from the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), including the regional highways and feeder roads engineers, inspected ongoing works on key stretches of road in the district on Tuesday.

Speaking after the inspection, Mr Owusu Antwi said he was visibly impressed with the pace of work, particularly on the 14-kilometre Tankor-Fiema-Busunya road, where the contractor has completed over 50 per cent of the work — far ahead of the expected 29 per cent.

He commended the contractor for staying on site with adequate machinery and workforce, stressing that the speed of work was vital to delivering the project on time.

"This is the Big Push in action. The contractors are on site, the machines are here, and the workforce is ready. Speed is vital because the people of this district deserve better roads," he said.

The Minister also highlighted the socio-economic importance of the road network to residents, particularly in terms of health, job creation and access to markets.

He noted that with the famous Buaben Fiema Monkey Sanctuary located in the area, the completion of the road network would significantly boost the tourism potential of the district and the Bono East Region at large.

"When this road network is completed, it will boost the tourism potential of this district and the region as a whole. It is about connecting our people to opportunity," he added.

The District Chief Executive for Nkoranza North, Effah Patrick, said the 74-kilometre road construction in the area under the Big Push policy would help connect communities and create easy access for agricultural produce to various markets across the country.

"This 74km road will connect our communities. It creates easy access for our farmers to transport their produce to the various markets in the country. It is a game-changer for us," he said.

He was, however, thankful to the President for the support.

The Regional Feeder Roads Manager, Stephen Quainoo, who also spoke during the tour, commended the contractor handling the Tankor-Fiema-Busunya road for being way ahead of schedule.

He disclosed that while only 29 per cent of the work was expected to have been completed at this stage, the contractor had already surpassed the 50 per cent mark.

"The contractor is currently way ahead of schedule. We have over 50 per cent of the work done compared to an expected 29 per cent. I am hopeful that the contractor will complete the work ahead of schedule," Mr Quainoo said.

For the people of Nkoranza North, the ongoing road projects under the Big Push policy represent more than just infrastructure — they symbolise improved access to healthcare, enhanced economic opportunities and a brighter future for the district.

The Regional Minister is expected to continue his tour in the coming days to inspect other ongoing projects across the Bono East Region.

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