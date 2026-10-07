NHIS coverage rises to 70% after government uncaps levy – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, says coverage under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has risen from 57 per cent to about 70 per cent in less than two years.

According to the Minister, the increase follows measures introduced by the government to strengthen the scheme, including the decision to uncap the National Health Insurance Levy.

Speaking at the Ministry of Health’s Sector Update Engagement in Accra on Wednesday, October 7, Mr Akandoh said the intervention had significantly increased funding available to the scheme.

“We’re strengthening what we have come to meet. We took the NHIS from 57%; as I speak to you now, it’s about 70%. In a matter of less than two years,” he said.

He said funding for the NHIS also increased from about GH¢6.5 billion in 2024 to GH¢9.8 billion in 2025 following the measures taken to improve financing for the scheme.

The Health Minister said the government had also increased payments to healthcare providers by an average of 50%, as part of efforts to improve the delivery of services under the NHIS.

He explained that the increased payments were intended to address delays in the settlement of claims owed to healthcare providers and ensure that facilities could continue providing care to NHIS members.

Mr Akandoh said the measures formed part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen the health insurance system and improve access to healthcare for Ghanaians.

He maintained that increased funding and improved payments to service providers were critical to sustaining the scheme and ensuring that beneficiaries could access healthcare without unnecessary financial barriers.

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