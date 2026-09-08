Health | National

‘No Ghanaian should pay’ – Health Minister warns health workers against charging for Free Primary Healthcare

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  8 September 2026 3:52pm
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Minister for Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has warned health workers against demanding payment from patients for services covered under the government's Free Primary Healthcare programme.

He said any health worker found charging beneficiaries for services included in the programme would face investigation and possible sanctions.

Speaking at a press conference on the commencement of the programme, Mr Akandoh stressed that Ghanaians accessing services covered under the Free Primary Healthcare package should not be made to pay.

“Anything that falls within the package of free primary healthcare, no Ghanaian is to pay for any that is part of their package,” he said.

The Minister urged members of the public to report health workers who demand illegal payments, assuring that such complaints would be investigated.

“If there’s a need for suspension, somebody will be suspended,” he warned.

Mr Akandoh also clarified that beneficiaries in the 135 districts where the programme is currently being implemented do not need an active National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) card to access the services.

According to him, residents can visit participating CHPS compounds, health centres and polyclinics, register and receive the appropriate primary healthcare services.

The programme is designed to complement, rather than replace, the NHIS, which will continue to cover referrals and specialised care at higher-level health facilities.

He explained that the Free Primary Healthcare initiative is not equivalent to free universal hospital care, as its services are limited to the primary healthcare level.

The programme forms part of the government's broader effort to shift Ghana's healthcare system towards prevention, early detection and community-based care, rather than focusing primarily on treating illnesses after they become severe.

Mr Akandoh urged residents in the participating districts to take advantage of the programme by undergoing regular health checks and screening for illnesses.

He also announced dedicated hotlines for the public to report complaints and concerns about the programme.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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