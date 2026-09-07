Free Primary Healthcare expands to 135 districts as gov’t targets nationwide coverage by 2027

The government has expanded its Free Primary Healthcare programme to 135 districts across all 16 regions, with a target of reaching 150 districts by the end of 2026 and achieving nationwide coverage by the end of 2027.

The programme, launched in April by President John Mahama, is designed to take basic healthcare and preventive services directly to communities, with deprived districts prioritised in the first phase.

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh announced the latest expansion while addressing the media, saying the programme is now operating in more than half of Ghana's 216 districts.

“Free primary healthcare goes live across 135 districts in this country,” the Minister said.

“So as I speak to you, if you go to these selected districts out of the 216 districts, we are live in 135.”

The government initially set a target of 150 districts for the first phase of the programme and remains committed to achieving that target before the end of the year.

“You recall that the target of the first phase is 150 districts. And so we are determined to hit the 150 mark by the end of this year,” Mr Akandoh said.

The Health Minister said the programme is currently being delivered through 4,574 health facilities nationwide, giving communities access to basic healthcare services closer to where they live.

A key part of the programme is its focus on preventive healthcare and house-to-house visits, which are intended to identify health concerns early and encourage people to seek care before conditions become more serious.

To support these activities, the government has also taken delivery of about 5,000 bags of healthcare kits containing basic equipment needed by health workers during community visits.

“We have also taken delivery of about 5,000 bags of what we call kits,” Mr Akandoh said.

“These kits contain the basic equipment that will aid the house-to-house visits.”

The expansion is expected to strengthen the government's effort to shift more attention towards primary healthcare and prevention, particularly in underserved communities.

The Health Minister has also issued a warning to health workers against demanding payment from beneficiaries for services covered under the Free Primary Healthcare programme.

Mr Akandoh said any health worker who charges a beneficiary for a service that is supposed to be provided free of charge could face sanctions.

He urged members of the public to report such incidents so that the government can investigate them.

“If any health worker demands any Ghanaian any money, please report,” he said.

The Minister said the government would provide a short code or telephone number through which beneficiaries could submit complaints.

“When you report it, we'll take the necessary steps to investigate the matter,” he said.

He further warned that health workers found to have violated the rules could be suspended.

“I can assure you of that. If there's a need for suspension, we'll... somebody will be suspended,” Mr Akandoh said.

The warning comes as the government seeks to ensure that the expansion of the programme translates into genuine access to free basic healthcare for communities.

Mr Akandoh also announced plans to recruit additional health professionals on a voluntary basis to support permanent staff delivering the programme.

He explained that the recruitment would not be part of the government's regular permanent recruitment exercise, but would provide temporary support to existing health workers.

“We are going to do another recruitment, but in this case not permanent recruitment. It's going to be voluntary recruitment to aid in, I mean, to assist the permanent workers,” he said.

The Minister said the initiative was partly intended to provide an opportunity for health professionals who are currently at home because of recruitment backlogs to contribute to the programme.

“So in this case, you know we have a lot of backlog at home. And so we are going to voluntarily recruit some of them to come and complement them,” he said.

He added that those recruited under the voluntary arrangement would be given priority when the government undertakes a major permanent recruitment exercise.

“And they will be given the first opportunity whenever there is a major permanent recruitment,” Mr Akandoh said.

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