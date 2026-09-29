GES urges government agencies to end blame game over teacher payments

A female teacher teaching science to a classroom of students

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has urged government agencies involved in paying teachers to stop the blame game and focus on resolving payment delays.

Head of Public Relations at GES, Daniel Fenyi, said teachers need their money and that government agencies must work together to address the concerns.

“I would very much hesitate to start blame games,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express on Monday.

Mr Fenyi said the situation was particularly unfortunate because teacher unions regard the Ministry of Education, GES, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and the Controller and Accountant General’s Department as a single government entity during negotiations.

“So for some of us, it was quite unfortunate that even internally within government, blame games began,” he said.

“But that will not even be the ultimate issue. The ultimate issue is that, at this point, we should be less about the blame game. Teachers need their money.”

He said the Education Minister had met with the teachers' unions and given them assurances on the matter.

According to him, the Minister directed GES to work with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department to provide the necessary documents, including promotion letters and other documentation.

Mr Fenyi said GES had been given until next Monday to provide the required documentation.

“The 4 p.m. deadline is for next week Monday. Next week Monday,” he clarified.

He explained that the documentation relates to about 58,000 teachers, while the broader figure of more than 80,000 includes both teaching and non-teaching staff.

“So we have the teaching staff, and then we have the non-teaching staff. All together make up about 80,000, but for the teaching staff, we have about 59 to 60,000 of them,” he said.

Mr Fenyi said some staff at the GES headquarters were working around the clock to meet the deadline.

“You should hear some good news by close of day tomorrow,” he said.

He maintained that GES was approaching the matter positively and collaboratively, emphasising that teachers' welfare remained a priority.

“Definitely, my brother. In fact, we have met a couple of deadlines. We have worked under pressure,” he said.

“Once the welfare of our teachers is involved, trust us that we will work around the clock to make sure that their desires are really met, so that they can return to the classroom.”

Mr Fenyi also said GES would not want the issue to disrupt the academic calendar.

“Don’t forget, I also mentioned that we have stabilised the calendar, and it is a good step for the Ghana Education Service, and we wouldn’t want to disrupt that calendar,” he added.

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