New York Times executive fatally shot allegedly by elderly in-laws

Audio By Carbonatix
A New York Times executive was fatally shot in California, allegedly by his wife's elderly parents, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Jonathan McKinsey, 40, the newspaper's director of engineering for games player experience, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a car park in Dublin - 35 miles (56km) west of San Francisco - on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Shouyong Zhang and Shili Chen, his parents-in-law who are both 77 years old, are facing multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
It was unclear whether the couple have a lawyer, and they are due to appear in court to formally face the charges on Wednesday.
McKinsey's death was confirmed by The New York Times.
His body was found at 15:00 (23:00 GMT) on Thursday afternoon outside the Dublin Sports Grounds.
Witnesses told KGO-TV in San Francisco that they heard a flurry of gunshots before seeing the victim on the ground.
"I saw the guy drop to the floor: head bloody and chest bloody," witness Assad Razawi told the news outlet.
His daughter added that her father saw the couple "walking together and then casually walk away from the shooting".
The couple were arrested several minutes later by an officer passing by the scene. They had remained in the area after the attack, a witness said.
McKinsey was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police have not disclosed any motive for his killing.
The elderly couple are being held at the Santa Rita jail.
They also face charges of felony conspiracy, wilful discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, and child endangerment.
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