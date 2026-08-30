Crime | National

Police arrest two suspects over murder of Yidani chief and son

Source: Martina Bugri  
  30 August 2026 4:36pm
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The Northern Regional Police Command has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of the enskinned chief of Yidani, Naa Ntimla Nwenisim, and his son, Ntimla Bilaga.

The two were shot dead at their residence in Yidani in the Gushegu District in the early hours of August 14, 2026. Police said three unidentified armed men entered the chief’s compound at about 3:00am and demanded to be directed to his room before forcing their way into the chief’s quarters and opening fire.

According to the Northern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Wisdom Lavoe, the bodies of the chief and his son were later found with apparent gunshot wounds.

Five empty BB cartridges were recovered from the scene, while a post-mortem conducted at the Tamale Teaching Hospital on August 17 established that both men died from multiple shotgun injuries and haemorrhagic shock.

DCOP Lavoe said the Inspector-General of Police subsequently deployed a special operations team to the area, while patrols were intensified in Yidani and neighbouring communities.

He said credible intelligence received on August 26 indicated that two suspects were travelling from Dombine towards Chereponi, leading police officers in Chereponi to intercept them.

The suspects have been identified as 25-year-old Majejiba Magne and 34-year-old Haruna Nlegle. They were transferred to the Yendi Divisional Command on August 27 and remain in police custody assisting with investigations.

The Northern Regional Police Command said investigations are continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killings and identify and arrest any other persons who may have been involved.

DCOP Lavoe urged residents in Yidani, Dombine, Gushegu, Chereponi and surrounding communities to provide information that could assist the investigation.

He also appealed to the bereaved family and residents to remain calm and avoid reprisals or vigilantism, warning that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

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