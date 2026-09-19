Brighton humbling ‘a big lesson’ for Arsenal – Arteta

An uncharacteristic performance from Arsenal saw them ship three goals at Brighton - but boss Mikel Arteta believes their first Premier League defeat this season could prove a "big lesson."

The defending champions have been tipped by many to retain the title they won last season for the first time in 22 years.

An impressive seven-match winning start to this campaign in all competitions - nine in successive league games dating back to April - backed up that belief.

But Arsenal were humbled on the south coast as a well-drilled and clinical Brighton outfit beat them comfortably 3-0 to go third in the table.

Arteta, whose side did not lose by more than a single goal in the top flight last term, acknowledged the Seagulls "deserved" the success and there were lessons the Gunners needed to take heading into the international break.

The manner of the defeat - Arsenal's heaviest in a season where they were the reigning top-flight champions since 1989 - will also offer hope to their title rivals that they are not invincible.

Technical errors and no tenacity

Since taking charge in 2019, Arteta has made a point of reiterating how much he values physicality and the demands he puts on his side to win duels.

But against Brighton, Arsenal were dominated all over the pitch and lost challenges which they would usually be expected to win.

Arteta said he was "extremely disappointed" as his side were "very far" from doing the basics he expected, with uncertainty in defence, a loss of midfield control and lack of attacking creativity.

Asked why they were below par, the Spaniard added: "Well, the first one because Brighton they were really good, and they had another bite, and at the times it was better.

"There are a lot of moments when the ball is 50-50, and it changes hands, and most of the time it was for them.

"Sometimes there were some technical errors very much involved that opened us up in a really difficult way, but that's something to learn."

He was quick to remind the media in his news conference after the game that it was still a good start to the season.

The Gunners had 15 players at the World Cup which meant that a large part of the squad joined up for pre-season later than the rest of their team-mates.

"That's not going to take away what the team has done, and the boys have done in the last six or seven weeks since coming back from the World Cup," added Arteta.

"What we've done and the way we've competed and the amount of games we've won has been remarkable, but this is a big lesson for all of us to understand what it takes to win at this level."

'They absolutely battered Arsenal'

Brighton are currently the Premier League's top scorers with 16 goals - hitting eight of them in the past week - and could have had more against an Arsenal side who pride themselves on keeping clean sheets.

The Gunners conceded the fewest goals of any side last season and just one got past David Raya in their first four league games before Saturday's defeat.

"It should have been more, the chances Brighton created, they were that good," said former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer on BBC Radio 5 Live.

"They absolutely battered Arsenal. How many times have we said that recently? From start to finish today Brighton were magnificent, every single one of them played their part.

"They were strong, they were fit, they went after Arsenal. They had no fear, and it worked brilliantly for them; it should have been six or seven goals."

The Gunners were 2-0 down at the break and have not recovered to win from such a position in a league game since March 2008 at Bolton.

"Every time Brighton chased down the ball, they got it absolutely spot on. They did it as a team; they didn't do it individually," added Shearer.

"They thought, 'we respect Arsenal, but we're not going to give them any space to play'.

"The organisation was great, and that just doesn't happen on its own, and you've got to give [manager] Fabian Hurzeler credit for that."

Just a blip for the Gunners?

Arsenal spent around £200m in the summer transfer window in a bid to strengthen the squad to challenge for more honours, and Arteta was asked if they needed reminding how tough the Premier League can be.

He said: "I think they knew, I think we knew how tough it was going to be today, and the first thing that we had discussed was about the first part.

"If you don't get out of that first part as winners, it will be extremely difficult to dominate the game and to have any probability of winning the game.

"We knew that, but that's again credit to them for what they've done because they've overcome us and they had another edge than we did.

"And that's something that at this level it's extremely important to respect and to understand before anything else."

Former Premier League defender Curtis Davies believed the Gunners could write off the result and display as a "blip".

"Their form this season has so far been good; this has been a really shocking performance," he said on 5 Live.

"That defence today was nowhere near what it's used to being. The disappointment will be a set-piece goal conceded; Arsenal will have a real long look at themselves.

"They didn't lay a glove on Brighton, and didn't make anything of their attacking situations."

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