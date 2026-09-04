Arsenal’s Martinelli joins Al-Hilal in £60m move

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for a fee of £60m.

The deal, worth a guaranteed £60m and including a sell-on fee, ends the Brazilian international's seven-year stay in north London.

Martinelli, 25, has signed a four-year dealwith Al-Hilal, who are currently joint-top of the league with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

He joined the Gunners from Brazilian side Ituano in 2019 and had 12 months remaining on his deal at Emirates Stadium, but had been told by manager Mikel Arteta he was not part of his plans for this season.

"Proud to be blue, proud to be Al-Hilal," said Martinelli during an unveiling video on the club's social media channels.

He will team up with Ollie Watkins at Al-Hilal after the England striker left Aston Villa in a £51m deal.

Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville also joined the Saudi side, who are managed by Simone Inzaghi, from West Ham this summer following their relegation from the Premier League.

The wages Al-Hilal offered Martinelli are thought to be significantly more than his reported £180,000 per week deal at Arsenal.

He made 53 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 11 goals, as the Gunners won the top-flight title for the first time since 2004.

But he was left out of Arsenal's first two matchday squads of the season, with Arteta making it clear Martinelli would struggle for game time should he remain at the club.

Former Gunners striker Ian Wright was also critical of the club's decision to omit Martinelli from the squad for the opening game against Coventry.

"The way Martinelli is being treated at the moment, it really makes me feel uncomfortable," he told Sky Sports.

"I know they might want him out, and a lot of people might say, 'yeah, it's time for him to move him on'. But there's ways of doing that and it should suit him as well, how he wants to leave."

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