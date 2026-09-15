Dowman scores twice as Arsenal beat Ipswich

Max Dowman scored twice as Arsenal eased to a Carabao Cup third-round victory at Ipswich Town.

The 16-year-old was one of two youngsters making their first appearance of the season from the start, alongside centre-back Marli Salmon, 17.

Dowman opened the scoring with a fine solo goal in the seventh minute. He won the ball in midfield, played a one-two with Eberechi Eze and ran through, leaving two defenders on the ground, before sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Noni Madueke rifled in their second effort following Mikel Merino's flicked ball over the top.

And after the break, Dowman showed good composure to control Martin Zubimendi's pass before rolling the ball into the far bottom corner.

Merino fired in Arsenal's fourth goal off the inside of the post.

Ipswich scored twice, through Anis Mehmeti's finish from Jack Clarke's pass and Chuba Akpom's tidy turn and finish - but it was far too little and too late.

As is the norm these days, both sides put out heavily rotated starting line-ups - with a combined 19 changes from their weekend Premier League matches.

Arsenal - who have won every game this season - will discover their fourth-round opponents on Wednesday, with the draw after Manchester United's tie against Brighton (kick-off 20:00 BST).

Dowman makes his claim

Before the game Mikel Arteta said Dowman "will have his minutes and he will have to earn them like anybody else".

Last season the teenager played 13 times - and became the youngest Premier League scorer ever against Everton - but had just been an unused substitute this season so far.

He earned those minutes and more at Portman Road - and will surely be getting another chance in the league soon.

His two goals showed different attributes, first of all displaying great skill and good pace to run at Ipswich's defence and finish. For the second one he was alert in the box to receive a pass and then kept his cool to pick his spot.

Dowman also let the ball run to Merino for his strike to make it 4-0.

He is just the second 16-year-old to score two goals in a game for a Premier League side in any competition, after Wayne Rooney for Everton against Wrexham in 2002 - also in the League Cup.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.