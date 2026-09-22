Arteta agrees new deal with champions Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has agreed an improved new contract with Premier League champions Arsenal.

The Spaniard's current deal expires at the end of this season, but talks over a new contract have been ongoing for a number of months.

BBC Sport reported earlier this month that an agreement between all parties was close.

And it is now understood that Arteta has reached a final agreement with the Gunners to extend his stay at the club.

There is no confirmation of the length of his new contract, but it is set to take him into at least his 10th year at the club following his arrival in December 2019.

The new contract will also include a sharp pay increase from his current salary of £10m per year plus an additional £5m in bonuses.

Speaking about his contract talks, Arteta said last week: "They [the fans] don't have to worry about any of that because I want to be here. I'm extremely happy, and I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with."

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