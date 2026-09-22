Dr Nyaaba calls for green financing to help farmers switch to solar-powered irrigation

Audio By Carbonatix
A former Director of the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFA), Dr Charles Nyaaba, is calling for targeted green financing schemes to help farmers replace fuel-powered irrigation systems with solar-powered alternatives.
He says rising fuel costs and changing weather patterns are pushing more farmers to rely on irrigation to sustain production, particularly during the off-season.
Speaking at the Ecobank-JoyBusiness Financial Dialogue Series, Dr Nyaaba said financial institutions and other stakeholders must design support systems that will enable farmers to acquire solar-powered pumping machines.
He noted that many farmers currently use ordinary water pumping machines powered by fuel, a situation which adds significantly to their production costs.
According to him, moving to solar-powered irrigation could reduce the cost burden on farmers while also contributing to efforts to reduce carbon emissions from agricultural activities.
“What kind of support system can we put in place for these farmers who use ordinary water pumping machines to now begin to use solar-powered pumping machines, renewable energy?”
Dr Nyaaba said the need for such interventions has become more urgent as some farmers are increasingly shifting production towards the off-season due to their recent experiences with changing weather conditions.
He explained that access to affordable renewable energy could make it easier for farmers to continue production while reducing their dependence on fuel.
He therefore urged banks and other financial institutions to consider agricultural financing products specifically designed to support investments in renewable energy technologies.
Dr Nyaaba said green financing should not be limited to large businesses and projects but must also reach smallholder farmers, who form a significant part of Ghana's agricultural sector.
He believes financing solar-powered irrigation could simultaneously address production costs, climate-related challenges and the country's broader efforts to transition towards more sustainable agricultural practices.
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