Mahama to cut sod for 160-bed referral hospitals in Oti, Savannah and Western North

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama will, in the coming weeks, cut the sod for the construction of three 160-bed Regional Referral Hospitals in the Oti, Savannah and Western North Regions, Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has announced.
According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the projects form part of the government’s broader strategy to improve healthcare delivery in Ghana by expanding critical health infrastructure and increasing access to quality medical services across the country.
The Minister made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday, September 22, while sharing the architectural design for the proposed regional referral hospital in the Oti Region.
He said the facility will form part of the government’s efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve access to referral services for residents in the region.
The planned sod-cutting ceremonies for the three hospitals will mark the commencement of projects expected to provide additional capacity for specialised and referral healthcare services in the Oti, Savannah and Western North Regions.
Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the initiative reflects President Mahama’s broader commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure as part of the government’s development agenda.
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