Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana’s efforts to reset its health sector must go beyond the construction of hospitals and medical facilities to developing the country’s capacity to manufacture essential medicines locally.
He said the government’s approach was to build local industrial capacity, strengthen domestic pharmaceutical companies and reduce the country’s dependence on external sources for critical health supplies.
“When we say we are resetting Ghana’s health sector, we do not mean simply building medical facilities and waiting for foreign donors to supply the essential vaccines or IV fluids,” President Mahama said.
He explained that Ghana’s strategy would include supporting domestic pharmaceutical companies to manufacture essential medicines locally, backed by guaranteed state purchasing and regional market access.
President Mahama said this approach reflected the broader philosophy of the Accra Reset, arguing that Ghana’s national transformation could not be separated from efforts to reform the global systems governing health, finance and development. “A national reset without a global reset leaves us building on shifting sand,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
AFCON 2027Q: Ghana face ‘difficult’ Ivory Coast clash without Kudus – Adebayor
19 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Understanding the Competitive Landscape
19 minutes
-
IFC partners with Absa Bank Ghana and Complete Farmer to expand agricultural finance in Ghana
34 minutes
-
The thing that transforms An Image into Art is The Point of View
39 minutes
-
Mahama: Ghana’s health reset will prioritise local drug production
58 minutes
-
Mahama lists maternal and child health as first test of Accra Reset
59 minutes
-
Beyond the GH¢500b Target: A legislative blueprint to protect Ghana’s workforce (Part 2)
59 minutes
-
Alan Kyerematen explains why he contested 2024 election under Movement for Change
60 minutes
-
+233 to host Pat Thomas’ 80th birthday concert
1 hour
-
EPA warns climate resilience plans face $22.6bn financing demand
1 hour
-
Today’s front pages: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
1 hour
-
Alan: ‘NPP has abandoned values of UP tradition, but I believe in those values’
1 hour
-
Sustaining economic gains is Mahama’s real test – Alan Kyerematen
2 hours
-
‘We won political independence, but global power remained elsewhere’ – Mahama
2 hours
-
Mahama to take Accra Reset agenda into AU framework in 2027
2 hours