Audio By Carbonatix
African football legend Emmanuel Adebayor is foreseeing a "difficult" game for the Black Stars against Ivory Coast without Mohammed Kudus in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The 26-year-old had to withdraw from Ghana's squad to focus on full recovery, with his place taken by Mohammed Fuseini.
Kudus, who was the country's top scorer at the 2022 World Cup, has not featured for the country since October 2025 and will now sit out the opener against Ivory Coast and the subsequent game against The Gambia.
"There is no game without an experienced player, it will be hard," Adebayor told 3Sports.
"Kudus would have brought confidence into the team. But with [youngsters] trust me, it will be difficult.
"Ivory Coast against Ghana, you need some players who can bring [cool heads]."
Ghana face Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 in Bouaké before hosting Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium five days later.
The Black Stars will then take on Morocco in a friendly at the Grand Stade de Tanger on October 4.
Latest Stories
-
AFCON 2027Q: Ghana face ‘difficult’ Ivory Coast clash without Kudus – Adebayor
17 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Understanding the Competitive Landscape
17 minutes
-
IFC partners with Absa Bank Ghana and Complete Farmer to expand agricultural finance in Ghana
33 minutes
-
The thing that transforms An Image into Art is The Point of View
37 minutes
-
Mahama: Ghana’s health reset will prioritise local drug production
56 minutes
-
Mahama lists maternal and child health as first test of Accra Reset
57 minutes
-
Beyond the GH¢500b Target: A legislative blueprint to protect Ghana’s workforce (Part 2)
58 minutes
-
Alan Kyerematen explains why he contested 2024 election under Movement for Change
58 minutes
-
+233 to host Pat Thomas’ 80th birthday concert
1 hour
-
EPA warns climate resilience plans face $22.6bn financing demand
1 hour
-
Today’s front pages: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
1 hour
-
Alan: ‘NPP has abandoned values of UP tradition, but I believe in those values’
1 hour
-
Sustaining economic gains is Mahama’s real test – Alan Kyerematen
1 hour
-
‘We won political independence, but global power remained elsewhere’ – Mahama
2 hours
-
Mahama to take Accra Reset agenda into AU framework in 2027
2 hours