AFCON 2027Q: Ghana face ‘difficult’ Ivory Coast clash without Kudus – Adebayor

Mohammed Kudus

African football legend Emmanuel Adebayor is foreseeing a "difficult" game for the Black Stars against Ivory Coast without Mohammed Kudus in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 26-year-old had to withdraw from Ghana's squad to focus on full recovery, with his place taken by Mohammed Fuseini.

Kudus, who was the country's top scorer at the 2022 World Cup, has not featured for the country since October 2025 and will now sit out the opener against Ivory Coast and the subsequent game against The Gambia.

"There is no game without an experienced player, it will be hard," Adebayor told 3Sports.

"Kudus would have brought confidence into the team. But with [youngsters] trust me, it will be difficult.

"Ivory Coast against Ghana, you need some players who can bring [cool heads]."

Ghana face Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 in Bouaké before hosting Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium five days later.

The Black Stars will then take on Morocco in a friendly at the Grand Stade de Tanger on October 4.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.