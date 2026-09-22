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Daily Insight for CEOs: Understanding the Competitive Landscape

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  22 September 2026 8:57am
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Insight.

Competitive advantage begins with understanding the market in which the organisation operates.

CEOs must continuously monitor competitors, emerging business models, changing customer preferences, technology, and industry dynamics.

Competitive intelligence should not be used simply to imitate competitors. Its purpose is to identify threats, opportunities, and areas where the organisation can differentiate.

Key Strategies:

1. Monitor competitors consistently.

2. Track industry trends.

3. Understand emerging business models.

4. Identify areas of differentiation.

5. Anticipate competitive threats.

CEO Leadership Actions.

✅ Make competitive intelligence part of strategic reviews.

✅ Challenge assumptions about the organisation’s market position.

✅ Identify opportunities to differentiate.

Actionable Tip.

* Ask your leadership team: “What are competitors doing today that could change customer expectations tomorrow?”

Why This Matters?

Strong competitive intelligence improves strategic positioning and helps organisations respond before market shifts become threats.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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