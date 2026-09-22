Livestream: Ecobank-Joynews financial dialogue series

Audio By Carbonatix
JoyNews, in collaboration with Ecobank Ghana, is hosting a financial dialogue on financing the country’s agricultural sector.
Under the theme, “Green Finance, Real Impact: Powering Inclusive Agricultural Growth in Ghana”, farmers, agricultural specialists and banking experts are discussing challenges facing the sector and exploring practical solutions to drive its growth.
Watch the dialogue live from the Ecobank Auditorium in Accra.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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