JoyNews’ Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe wins international award for Leadership in Agricultural Journalism

JoyNews journalist, Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe, has been selected as one of 10 recipients of the prestigious 2026 IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders in Agriculture Award, placing him among a new generation of promising agricultural journalists from across the world.

Mr Quaicoe is the only Ghanaian among the 10 young journalists selected from 10 countries across four continents for the 21st edition of the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) Young Leaders programme.

The annual initiative, sponsored by Alltech, a global leader in the agriculture industry and a long-standing supporter of IFAJ, seeks to identify, recognise and nurture emerging talent in agricultural journalism and communications.

The 2026 cohort includes journalists from Argentina, Canada, Germany, the United States, the Netherlands, Kenya, Ireland, Liberia, Ghana and Sweden.

The other selected Young Leaders are Juan Ignacio Alaise of Argentina, Kaitlin Berger of Canada, Katrin Bremer-John of Germany, Andrew Castillo of the United States, Job Hiddink of the Netherlands, Milliam Murigi of Kenya, Breifne O’Brien of Ireland, Josiah Pailay of Liberia and Emelie Werme of Sweden.

According to IFAJ Secretary General Adrian Bell, the Young Leaders programme goes beyond recognising individual achievement, with a strong focus on developing journalists capable of contributing to and leading the wider agricultural journalism profession.

“The IFAJ Alltech Young Leaders programme is not just about recognising and nurturing individual talent, important though that is, but also to bring together those with the ability to apply that talent to lead and develop the wider profession,” Mr Bell said.

He added that alumni of the programme have consistently demonstrated the impact of the initiative through their leadership, influence, insight, inspiration and innovation.

The programme was established in 2006 by IFAJ and Alltech to recognise emerging leaders in agricultural journalism and communications around the world.

As part of the programme, Quaicoe and the other selected journalists will participate in a specialised Young Leaders “Boot Camp” ahead of the annual IFAJ Congress.

This year’s programme will be hosted by Croatia and will bring together the Young Leaders for an immersive series of seminars, discussions, practical challenges, skills-development sessions, career guidance and motivational engagements.

The journalists will also have the opportunity to interact with approximately 200 agricultural journalists from around the world, providing opportunities to build professional networks, exchange ideas and gain fresh perspectives on agricultural reporting.

Mr Bell described the experience as particularly valuable for journalists in the early stages of their careers.

“‘Mind-bending’ was how one of last year’s Young Leaders described his experience, only half-way through the first morning,” he recalled, highlighting the depth of exposure and learning offered by the programme.

The IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders Award is open to journalists under the age of 35 from IFAJ-affiliated national agricultural journalist associations.

The initiative has become an important platform for developing the next generation of agricultural communicators and future leaders within IFAJ and its member organisations.

The success of previous Young Leaders demonstrates the programme’s long-term impact.

In June, 2014, Young Leader alumna Amy Roady was appointed inaugural director of the James F. Evans Global Center for Food and Agricultural Communications at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the United States.

Her career progression, from IFAJ Young Leader to leading a global centre dedicated to food and agricultural communications, reflects the professional opportunities and leadership potential the programme seeks to develop.

For Ghana, Quaicoe’s selection represents a significant recognition of the growing contribution of Ghanaian journalists to agricultural reporting and communication on the international stage.

His inclusion in the 2026 cohort places Ghana alongside some of the world’s leading agricultural journalism communities and provides an opportunity to bring global knowledge, skills and professional connections back to the country’s media and agricultural sector.

Journalists who have won the award over the years in Ghana include: Richmond Frimpong – 2016, Kizito Cudjoe — 2017, Joseph Opoku Gakpo — 2018, Prince Appiah — 2019, Gifty Manye – 2023, and Emma Davies — 2024.

The 2026 IFAJ/Alltech Young Leaders will now join a growing network of alumni who continue to contribute to agricultural journalism, food communication, and the development of the profession globally.

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