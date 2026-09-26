Audio By Carbonatix
Strong patronage on the opening day of the third Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic has set the tone for a busy second day, as prospective homeowners and property investors return to the Junction Mall in Nungua to explore housing and financing solutions.
The three-day clinic, which opened on Friday, September 25, attracted patrons who engaged exhibitors on mortgage financing, property investment, home construction, furnishing, security, and other housing-related services.
Day 2 of the event continues today, Saturday, September 26, with exhibitors on hand to provide information and answer questions from prospective homeowners and investors looking to buy, build or improve their homes.
The clinic brings together financial institutions, property developers, building materials companies, technology providers and other businesses offering solutions across the housing value chain.
Participating institutions include Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar, JoyNews and Nestas Home Ltd.
Beyond showcasing products and services, the clinic gives members of the public the opportunity to engage directly with industry experts on available properties, financing options and the practical steps involved in buying, building, furnishing and securing a home.
With two days still to go, patrons have another opportunity to compare options, ask questions and connect with service providers under one roof.
The Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic continues on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27, at the Junction Mall in Nungua.
Latest Stories
-
Young Positivist Writes : My Experience with GCLP
13 seconds
-
Strong Day 1 turnout sets tone for Day 2 of Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic
31 minutes
-
Ghana Army warns new soldiers against social media misuse, uniform abuse
38 minutes
-
AMA calls for science-led action to tackle environmental health risks in Accra
50 minutes
-
He entered at eight. He is now 16: Ghana’s children growing up in prayer camps
5 hours
-
‘Development must not always begin from Accra’ — Anwelle Foundation launched in Jirapa
5 hours
-
PKO trio eye victories at Odwira Festival
7 hours
-
346 Ghana Navy recruits pass out after 26 weeks of intensive training
7 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss EOCO-MP arrest, drug trafficking, speech arrests and $235m water debt
8 hours
-
JoyNews gets results as listeners raise GH¢40,000 to help 17-year-old student with cerebral palsy attend SHS
8 hours
-
Vice President calls for stronger local pharmaceutical production to reduce medicine imports
9 hours
-
The brewing tension at KNUST; Beware the Ides of October….
9 hours
-
Health Ministry moves to integrate traditional medicine into mainstream healthcare
9 hours
-
550 pupils in Kintampo South get educational lifeline as ‘Seeds of Hope’ reaches farming communities
10 hours
-
Opoku Mensah urges Christian Council, House of Chiefs to speak up on democratic freedoms
10 hours