Events | National | Top Story

Strong Day 1 turnout sets tone for Day 2 of Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic

Source: Myjoyonline  
  26 September 2026 5:35am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Strong patronage on the opening day of the third Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic has set the tone for a busy second day, as prospective homeowners and property investors return to the Junction Mall in Nungua to explore housing and financing solutions.

The three-day clinic, which opened on Friday, September 25, attracted patrons who engaged exhibitors on mortgage financing, property investment, home construction, furnishing, security, and other housing-related services.

Day 2 of the event continues today, Saturday, September 26, with exhibitors on hand to provide information and answer questions from prospective homeowners and investors looking to buy, build or improve their homes.

The clinic brings together financial institutions, property developers, building materials companies, technology providers and other businesses offering solutions across the housing value chain.

Participating institutions include Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar, JoyNews and Nestas Home Ltd.

Beyond showcasing products and services, the clinic gives members of the public the opportunity to engage directly with industry experts on available properties, financing options and the practical steps involved in buying, building, furnishing and securing a home.

With two days still to go, patrons have another opportunity to compare options, ask questions and connect with service providers under one roof.

The Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic continues on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27, at the Junction Mall in Nungua.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group