Strong Day 1 turnout sets tone for Day 2 of Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic

Strong patronage on the opening day of the third Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic has set the tone for a busy second day, as prospective homeowners and property investors return to the Junction Mall in Nungua to explore housing and financing solutions.

The three-day clinic, which opened on Friday, September 25, attracted patrons who engaged exhibitors on mortgage financing, property investment, home construction, furnishing, security, and other housing-related services.

Day 2 of the event continues today, Saturday, September 26, with exhibitors on hand to provide information and answer questions from prospective homeowners and investors looking to buy, build or improve their homes.

The clinic brings together financial institutions, property developers, building materials companies, technology providers and other businesses offering solutions across the housing value chain.

Participating institutions include Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar, JoyNews and Nestas Home Ltd.

Beyond showcasing products and services, the clinic gives members of the public the opportunity to engage directly with industry experts on available properties, financing options and the practical steps involved in buying, building, furnishing and securing a home.

With two days still to go, patrons have another opportunity to compare options, ask questions and connect with service providers under one roof.

The Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic continues on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday, September 27, at the Junction Mall in Nungua.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.