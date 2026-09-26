Ghana Army warns new soldiers against social media misuse, uniform abuse

The Ghana Army has cautioned newly trained soldiers against misusing social media and the military uniform, urging them to uphold the reputation of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and obey the laws of Ghana.

The warning was issued at the passing-out parade of 646 recruits of the Basic Infantry Training Course (BITC) 1-26 at the Army Recruit Training School (ARTS) at Shai Hills in the Greater Accra Region on Friday, September 25, 2026.

The recruits reported for training on March 27 and underwent six months of intensive instruction in physical training, drill, tactics, weapon handling, fieldcraft, map reading, military law and first aid.

Reviewing Officer and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Southern Command, Brigadier General Edward Awaribey, said 650 recruits commenced the course, but four were unable to complete the training for medical and disciplinary reasons.

He said the 646 recruits who passed out had met the required standards to begin their careers in the GAF.

Following a display of military drills in slow and quick time, the recruits were led by Brigadier General Awaribey to swear the oath of allegiance.

Brigadier General Awaribey reminded the recruits that passing out marked the beginning rather than the end of their military careers.

He urged them to approach subsequent career courses with humility and determination while maintaining high standards of discipline, integrity, courage, loyalty and professionalism.

He cautioned them against posting operational information, photographs or videos on social media in ways that could compromise military operations or bring the GAF into disrepute.

The recruits were also warned against illicit drugs and prohibited substances, as well as using their military uniforms for debt collection, land-guard activities, fraudulent dealings, unnecessary disputes or other unauthorised duties.

Brigadier General Awaribey stressed that wearing a military uniform did not place soldiers above the law.

He reminded them that as members of the GAF, they remained subject to the Constitution, national laws and regulations governing the Armed Forces.

He also urged them to be mindful of the company they kept, noting that friends or relatives could sometimes encourage soldiers to misuse their positions or uniforms.

The Reviewing Officer said some of the recruits could eventually participate in internal and international peace support operations, where discipline, professionalism and obedience to lawful orders would be critical.

He encouraged the new soldiers to wear their uniforms with pride, serve with honour, obey lawful orders and remain faithful to the Constitution and the GAF.

He also commended instructors and staff for their work and acknowledged the support families provided throughout the training.

Receiving units were urged to guide, mentor and continue developing the newly trained soldiers.

Several recruits were recognised for outstanding performance in different areas of the training.

Recruit Warrant Officer Class II Sarah Nyarkowaa Twum received the Chief Staff Officer’s Army Headquarters’ Award as the Best All-Round Female Recruit.

Recruit Warrant Officer Class II Stephen Atendana Solomba won the Sergeant Major of the Army’s Award for Best Drill, while Recruit Warrant Officer Class II Alfred Asare Koranteng received the Commander, Army Training Command’s Award for Academic Excellence.

Recruit Warrant Officer Class I Ebenezer Akwasi Midorse emerged as the Overall Best Recruit, receiving the Chief of the Army Staff’s Award. He also won the award for Best in Tactics.

Kamina Company was adjudged the Best Company after winning the cross-country and steeplechase competitions.

Other individual awards went to Recruit Sergeant Patrick Appiah for best shot, Recruit Sergeant Jeffrey Darko Adjei for fieldcraft, Recruit Sergeant Bright Ahenkora for physical training, Recruit Sergeant Esther Netteyley Nettey for voice procedure, Recruit Sergeant Francis Bang Puoriyelle for first aid and Recruit Sergeant Hayford Leonard Nketiah for map reading.

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