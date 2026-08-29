Social media is now your public reference point – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Senior Presidential Aide and Advisor to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has urged social media users to be deliberate about what they publish online, stressing that social media profiles have increasingly become public reference points.

She said the growing influence of social media makes it an important tool for communication, business, political campaigns, public engagement and marketing, and encouraged users to leverage the platforms to promote constructive ideas and meaningful conversations.

“Social media advocacy and advertising have become powerful tools and essential skills for modern-day communication, business, political campaigns, public engagement, and marketing. Apparently, your social media handles are now your public reference point. So be careful what you post or comment on,” she said.

In a Facebook post, Madam Mogtari explained that her personal platforms serve largely as an extension of her work as a spokesperson and communicator, as well as a channel for amplifying the work of the NDC. She said disagreements and personal differences should not prevent people from using social media positively.

She encouraged users to consistently share thoughtful, well-researched and relevant content, arguing that such an approach could attract engagement from people outside their immediate networks, including professionals and individuals they may never have met.

“Social media is ultimately about networking, exchanging ideas, building relationships, and creating connections. The key is to use your platform wisely to contribute to social change, promote meaningful ideas, and participate in constructive conversations,” she added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.