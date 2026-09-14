Audio By Carbonatix
The Kumasi Expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Accra and the Ashanti Region while improving the movement of people and goods across the country, Senior Presidential Advisor and Senior Presidential Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari has said.
In a Facebook post today, Mrs Bawah Mogtari said the project would provide better and safer roads while improving connectivity, with the resulting reduction in congestion and travel time expected to boost productivity.
“The vision for the expressway is profound and forward-thinking—better roads, safer roads, and improved connectivity will enhance our mobility, boost productivity, reduce congestion and travel time, lower transportation costs, and stimulate growth,” she said.
She added that the completed road would “significantly reduce travel time in the country”, seamlessly connecting Ghana’s capital to the Ashanti Region and beyond, with the improvements expected to contribute to a more sustainable economy.
Latest Stories
-
Education Ministry extends 2026 SHS placement exercise by one week
1 hour
-
Better roads will create sustainable jobs for Ghana’s youth – Joyce Bawah Mogtari
1 hour
-
Kumasi Expressway to cut travel time, boost economic activity – Joyce Bawah Mogtari
2 hours
-
GOIL could hold fuel prices despite $100 crude oil shock – Edward Bawa
2 hours
-
Fitch lifts Ghana’s 2026 current account surplus forecast to 7.8%
2 hours
-
Do not identify yourself as Ziavi Paramount Chief or Queen – Volta Region House of Chiefs warns
2 hours
-
Sosu demands probe into $260m cocaine shipment seized in France
2 hours
-
Mahama to receive cleared Accra-Kumasi Expressway right-of-way today
2 hours
-
Mahama to cut sod for US$1.3bn Sentuo Airport Garden City on Tuesday
2 hours
-
Ghana, China agree to tighten crackdown on illegal mining
2 hours
-
Ghana, INTERPOL make strides in crime combat – CID boss
2 hours
-
Fuel prices may rise, but GOIL says 30% transport fare hike doesn’t add up
2 hours
-
Minority questions why alleged masterminds behind US$350m cocaine haul remain free
2 hours
-
AGI calls for workplace training to boost youth employability
2 hours
-
Mahama inspects proposed site for Upper West Regional Airport
2 hours