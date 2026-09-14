Kumasi Expressway to cut travel time, boost economic activity – Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Senior Presidential Advisor and Presidential Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

The Kumasi Expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Accra and the Ashanti Region while improving the movement of people and goods across the country, Senior Presidential Advisor and Senior Presidential Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari has said.

In a Facebook post today, Mrs Bawah Mogtari said the project would provide better and safer roads while improving connectivity, with the resulting reduction in congestion and travel time expected to boost productivity.

“The vision for the expressway is profound and forward-thinking—better roads, safer roads, and improved connectivity will enhance our mobility, boost productivity, reduce congestion and travel time, lower transportation costs, and stimulate growth,” she said.

She added that the completed road would “significantly reduce travel time in the country”, seamlessly connecting Ghana’s capital to the Ashanti Region and beyond, with the improvements expected to contribute to a more sustainable economy.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.