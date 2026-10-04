Savannah Region: Kunfusi bridge collapses again, leaving nearly 4,000 residents cut off

About 4,000 residents in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region are facing difficulties reaching health facilities and markets after the Kunfusi Bridge collapsed for the second time.

The collapse, reported on October 4, 2026, followed several days of heavy rainfall, disrupting travel along a route linking Kunfusi with Kalba, Tuna and other communities. The bridge also serves travellers heading towards Burkina Faso and Côte d’Ivoire.

Residents say the damage has restricted access to essential services and made it difficult for farmers to transport their produce to market.

Volunteers have been helping pedestrians and motorists negotiate the damaged crossing while appealing for urgent action to restore access.

The Assembly Member for the Kunfusi Electoral Area also called for immediate intervention, highlighting the difficulties confronting affected communities.

Savannah Regional Minister Salisu Bia Wurbe visited the site with officials from the Regional Coordinating Council and the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Chief Executive to assess the damage.

Addressing the media after the inspection, the Minister said the collapse had affected access to healthcare and other essential services for a significant number of people in the district.

He indicated that efforts would be made to reconnect the affected communities while arrangements for a new bridge were pursued.

Mr Bia Wurbe urged residents to avoid the damaged crossing because of the danger it posed and to use alternative routes where available.

Residents are calling for a swift response to ease the disruption and restore reliable access to health facilities, markets and neighbouring communities.

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