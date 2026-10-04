GTA sensitises taxi drivers in ‘Know Ghana’ tourism campaign

The Ghana Tourism Authority has begun sensitising taxi drivers to promote Ghana’s tourism attractions, culture and local experiences to visitors.

The first exercise was done with the Osu RE, Shoprite and Papaye drivers’ unions on Saturday, 3rd October 2026, as part of the Authority’s ‘Know Ghana’ campaign.

The campaign seeks to educate transport unions across the country on the Authority’s domestic marketing agenda, ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana' as well as ‘Experience Ghana’.

The GTA says taxi drivers are important tourism ambassadors because, through their daily activities, they engage tourists and foreigners before, during and even after the ‘December in GH’ period.

The drivers were encouraged to provide visitors with useful information about Ghana’s tourist attractions, heritage, nightlife and cultural experiences.

They were also urged to engage tourists and introduce them to Ghana’s tourist sites, local cuisine, traditional and contemporary Ghanaian clothing, music, nightlife and other cultural experiences.

The sensitisation highlighted the importance of promoting Ghanaian music in their cars as part of Ghana’s cultural identity and tourism experience, particularly during the December in GH period.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Maame Efua Houadjeto, was represented by Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi, Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs; Francisca Boakye, Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs; Judith Kelly, Principal Corporate Affairs Officer; and Elvis Bruce Wallace, Greater Accra Chairman of the Tour Guides Association of Ghana (TORGAG).

The Authority believes that equipping taxi drivers with accurate and relevant information about Ghana’s tourism offerings will enable them to better assist tourists and encourage greater patronage of local tourism attractions, products and services.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Ghana Tourism Authority to encourage both domestic and international visitors to explore, experience and support Ghana’s tourism and cultural heritage.

The GTA said the initiative is also intended to increase patronage of domestic tourism, boost the local economy, attract more tourist arrivals and receipts, including foreign exchange, and encourage investment in the economy.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Director of Corporate Affairs Kofi Atta Kakra Kusi reiterated the CEO’s call for similar exercises to be carried out at vantage taxi stations in Accra and across the 16 regions.

He said the exercise would also be extended to other transport unions, including GPRTU, Uber and Yango drivers.

Mr Kusi appealed to the media to give the exercise the needed publicity so that a wider audience could be reached to help promote and market Ghana’s tourism offerings.

As part of the sensitisation process, the team gave the drivers branded T-shirts, stickers and flyers for their cars to support the promotion and marketing of Ghana’s tourism offerings.

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