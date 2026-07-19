Sammi Awuku welcomes reconstitution of Ghana Tourism Authority Board after raising legal concerns

Akuapem North Member of Parliament, Sammi Awuku, has welcomed the reconstitution of the Board of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), saying the move reinforces the importance of accountability and adherence to the law in public appointments.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, July 19, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker recalled that on June 14, 2026, he publicly questioned whether the composition of the GTA Board complied with the Tourism Act, 2011 (Act 817).

His concerns centred on whether the appointment of the Board Chairperson met the Act's requirement that the position be occupied by a representative from the private sector.

Mr Awuku noted that a new Board was constituted and sworn into office on July 7, 2026, describing the development as a positive step.

"I am pleased that a new Board has been constituted and sworn in on 7th July 2026," he wrote.

He stressed that his earlier intervention was never directed at any individual but was solely intended to ensure compliance with the law.

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"My concern was never about any individual. It was about ensuring that the law was respected and that the Ghana Tourism Authority was properly constituted."

According to the MP, the outcome demonstrates why parliamentary oversight and public scrutiny of appointments remain essential to strengthening state institutions.

"This is why oversight matters. When legitimate concerns are raised about the legality of a public appointment, they should be examined and where necessary, corrected."

Mr Awuku welcomed the government's decision to reconstitute the Board, arguing that correcting mistakes is a necessary part of good governance.

"I welcome the action taken."

"There is nothing wrong with correcting an error. What matters is that the law is ultimately respected."

He also pledged to continue scrutinising public appointments and raising issues of legal compliance whenever necessary in the discharge of his constitutional responsibilities.

"I will continue to raise such matters whenever necessary and to discharge my responsibilities in the national interest."

Emphasising the role of Parliament in ensuring accountability, Mr Awuku maintained that oversight should not be viewed as an attempt to obstruct government.

"Accountability is not obstruction. It is a constitutional duty."

Earlier this year, Mr Awuku questioned whether the composition of the Ghana Tourism Authority Board complied with the Tourism Act after arguing that the appointment of the Board Chairperson did not satisfy the Act's requirement for a private sector representative. The matter generated public debate over the interpretation of the law governing appointments to the Authority's governing board.

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