Sammi Awuku, KGL boss storm Abidjan for LONACI 55 years of lottery excellence

The former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Kwabena Awuku, and Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, are expected to headline a major continental event in Abidjan as the Loterie Nationale de Côte d’Ivoire (LONACI) celebrates 55 years of existence and institutional growth.

The high-profile ceremony, scheduled for April 30, 2026, at the Sofitel Hotel in Abidjan, is expected to attract key stakeholders across Africa’s lottery and gaming industry, including directors-general of national lottery bodies, representatives of the World Lottery Association, and executives shaping revenue mobilisation strategies across the continent.

The Akuapem North MP, Sammi Awuku, who is widely credited with spearheading major reforms during his tenure at the NLA, will attend as a special guest alongside the Chief Executive Officer of the KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey.

The KGL Group, a major digital and online lottery partner, has in recent years expanded its footprint beyond Ghana, including strategic operations in Côte d’Ivoire, where it collaborates with LONACI to enhance digital lottery systems and boost revenue streams.

Mr Awuku’s presence at the anniversary event underscores his continued influence within Africa’s lottery ecosystem.

During his leadership at the NLA, he is credited with driving digital transformation, improving transparency, and significantly increasing revenue mobilisation within the lottery sector.

His tenure also saw him rise to become the immediate past Vice President (Anglophone Division) of the African Lotteries Association, where he played a key role in advancing collaboration among African lottery institutions.

Beyond administrative leadership, Sammi Awuku has been a notable voice on global lottery platforms, participating as a distinguished speaker at conferences organised by the World Lottery Association.

His contributions to policy, innovation, and regulation in the gaming sector have earned him recognition, including back-to-back Public Sector CEO of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023.

The LONACI anniversary marks a significant milestone not only for Côte d’Ivoire but for the broader African lottery industry. Established over five decades ago, LONACI has evolved into one of West Africa’s most prominent lottery institutions, contributing to national development through revenue generation and social intervention projects.

Under the leadership of its Director-General, Dramane Coulibaly—who also serves as President of the African Lotteries Association—the institution has expanded its operational scope and strengthened international partnerships.

The 55th anniversary celebrations are expected to feature reflections on LONACI’s historical journey, its impact on national development, and the future of lottery operations in an increasingly digital and regulated global environment.

Sammi Awuku is anticipated to engage stakeholders drawing on his experience and highlighting the importance of innovation and cross-border collaboration in strengthening Africa’s gaming sector.

Meanwhile, KGL Group’s participation, led by Alex Dadey, signals the growing role of private sector partnerships in modernising lottery operations across Africa.

The company’s entry into the Ivorian market in recent years has reportedly contributed to improved efficiency and enhanced revenue performance within LONACI’s operations.

The event is also expected to include high-level engagements with industry leaders and policymakers, including a reception hosted by LONACI’s leadership, as well as interactions with representatives of global lottery bodies.

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