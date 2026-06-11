Forklift operator in trouble over $100,000 worth of stolen raw materials 

A forklift operator has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing bags of raw materials worth $100,000.

Jude Mensah is said to have stolen Pet Rasin, a raw material used in the manufacture of plastic bottles, at Spintex.

Mensah’s two supervisors, namely, Anthony Mensah and Patrick Bonsu, are said to be at large.

Mensah and his accomplices at large had been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and theft.

Mensah, in the presence of his lawyer, Mr Paul Kumi, pleaded not guilty.

Mr Kumi prayed for bail for Mensah, saying he was not a flight risk, that he has a fixed place of abode, and that people of substance would stand as sureties if granted bail.

Defence counsel further argued that he would interfere with investigations and would appear to stand trial if offered bail by the court.

The court presided over by Mr Joseph Y. Kunsong admitted Jude Mensah to bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 with two sureties, one to be justified with landed property.

Mensah is expected to reappear on July 7, 2026.

Inspector Charles Bedzo, being led by Chief Inspector Ramatu Asumah, objected to the grant of bail, saying investigations are underway and the Police are close to nabbing the rest of the accused persons.

Inspector Bedzo, therefore, prayed the court to remand Mensah into police custody.

Prosecution’s case before the court is that the complainant, Keran Budharani, is a businessman and the Managing Director of Sintex Containers Limited located at Sointex Road, Accra.

Prosecution said the accused persons are employees of the complainant who worked as forklift operators and supervisors, respectively.

On June 5, 2026, Prosecution said the complainant detected that 50 bags of Pet Rasin, a raw material used in manufacturing plastic bottles, valued at $100,000 or the cedi equivalent of GHC1.2 million, were missing and had been kept in the complainant’s warehouse.

The same day, the complainant reported the matter to the police, and Mensah was arrested.

During interrogation, Mensah admitted the offence in his caution statement and mentioned Anthony Mensah and Patrick Bonsu, who are said to be at large, as his accomplices.

The prosecution said the accused person told the Police that he had GH¢28,300 as his share of the proceeds from the sale of the raw material.

The prosecutor said efforts are underway to apprehend Mensah’s two accomplices.

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