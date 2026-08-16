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Sammi Awuku denies reports of EOCO arrest

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  16 August 2026 12:36pm
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Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammi Awuku, has denied reports that he was arrested by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Saturday, August 15.

Mr Awuku dismissed the reports in a video shared on social media on Sunday, August 16, in which he was seen in Kumasi with popular NDC sympathiser Appiah Stadium.

Addressing the reports, Mr Awuku questioned how he could have been arrested on Saturday when he was in the Eastern Region participating in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) regional elections.

“Claims that I was arrested on Saturday are completely false. Yesterday we had our regional elections, and today, Sunday, I am here in Kumasi,” he said.

Reports had emerged that EOCO had detained Mr Awuku, a former Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), over alleged corruption and financial irregularities linked to his tenure at the Authority.

His reported detention was said to form part of ongoing investigations into financial transactions and other dealings at the NLA.

However, Mr Awuku’s appearance in Kumasi on Sunday and his denial have cast doubt on reports of his alleged arrest.

The Akuapem North MP maintained that the reports were false and used his presence in Kumasi to challenge claims that he had been taken into custody by EOCO.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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