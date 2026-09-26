Rule of law must be protected – GBA condemns EOCO action against Baffour Awuah

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The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has expressed concern over the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) attempted arrest of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah at the Accra High Court Complex.
The statement signed by GBA President Mrs Efua Ghartey and National Secretary Kwaku Gyau Baffour condemned the incident that occurred on September 23, 2026, when Mr Baffour Awuah was at the court premises to represent a client in his capacity as a lawyer.
The Association said it had also taken note of videos circulating online showing another lawyer, Enoch Anhwere Afoakwa, complaining of being assaulted by a woman later confirmed by EOCO to be its officer.
The GBA stressed that while no individual is above the law, enforcement action involving lawyers must respect constitutional guarantees, applicable legal procedures and the independence of the legal profession.
It warned that actions perceived as circumventing those safeguards could create an atmosphere of intimidation and have a chilling effect on lawyers performing their professional duties.
“Lawyers play a critical role in the administration of justice and the protection of the rights of citizens,” the Association said.
It added that any action that appears to interfere with lawyers’ ability to represent clients through “arbitrary or irregular measures” risks undermining public confidence in the justice system and the rule of law.
The GBA referred to concerns previously raised by its President, Mrs Efua Ghartey, about incidents involving lawyers while performing their professional duties.
At the GBA’s 2025 annual conference in Wa, Mrs Ghartey said:
“The Bar must never waver in its role as the voice of the voiceless. Unfortunately, recent Incidents affecting lawyers in the performance of their duties have left much to be desired.”
She also said lawyers should be free to defend clients of their choice without being heckled, warning that such conduct could stifle the provision of pro bono services.
At the Association’s virtual mid-year conference on June 5, 2026, Mrs Ghartey also raised concerns over the treatment of former GBA Vice President Justice Minka Premo and a young female associate who had gone to defend a client at BNI.
According to her, the two were arrested and detained overnight, with the female lawyer separated from her baby.
The GBA is now calling on EOCO and other state institutions to ensure that their actions comply with due process, fairness and respect for the rights of all persons involved.
“The rule of law demands not only that justice be done, but that it be seen to be done,” the Association said.
It added that the independence of the legal profession remains a cornerstone of democratic society and must be protected.
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