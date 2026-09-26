Scales of deception removed – Annoh-Dompreh attacks new cocoa price

Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has criticised the government’s new cocoa producer price, describing the GH¢2,650 per 64-kilogramme bag as a disappointment to farmers.

His comments followed the Ghana Cocoa Board’s announcement of a new producer price of GH¢42,400 per tonne for the 2026/2027 cocoa season.

The new price, which took effect on September 25, translates into GH¢2,650 per 64kg bag. It represents an increase of GH¢1,008 per tonne over the GH¢41,392 per tonne price that prevailed during the 2025/2026 season.

Reacting to the announcement in a series of posts on X, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP took issue with the new figure.

“Cocoa new farm gate price: GH¢2650!!. Now, the ‘scales’ of deception have been removed. This govt. will contend with us & our cocoa farmers once more!”

He subsequently intensified his criticism of the government, writing:

“The impunity of this government is wild & ugly!”

The MP also extended his concerns beyond cocoa, arguing that farmers producing other major food crops were facing difficulties.

“Farmers generally have come under ‘attack’ under this administration: Rice, Maize, Yam, & Cocoa!!!”

His comments come as Ghana’s cocoa sector undergoes significant changes in pricing, financing and governance.

For the 2025/2026 season, the producer price had initially been set at GH¢51,392 per tonne. That figure was later revised to GH¢41,392 per tonne, equivalent to GH¢2,587 per 64kg bag, amid a sharp decline in international cocoa prices and liquidity challenges in the sector. COCOBOD subsequently maintained the GH¢41,392 price for the 2026 light crop season.

The new GH¢42,400 per tonne price therefore gives farmers an additional GH¢1,008 for every tonne sold compared with the previous rate.

COCOBOD says the new price represents 71.18 per cent of the realised gross Free-On-Board value of cocoa.

The pricing decision has been introduced under the newly enacted Ghana Cocoa Board Act, 2026, which guarantees cocoa farmers a minimum of 70 per cent of the realised gross FOB value. The law also introduces changes to the financing and governance of the cocoa sector.

COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer Dr Randy Abbey said the new price followed consultations with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Finance, cocoa farmers, licensed buying companies, hauliers and processors.

The Board has also indicated that the producer price could be reviewed if market conditions and other relevant factors warrant an adjustment.

Beyond pricing, COCOBOD says it will continue productivity programmes designed to reduce the production burden on farmers and improve yields.

These include free fertiliser, free hybrid cocoa seedlings and the Cocoa Disease and Pest Control Programme. The Board has also announced the nationwide deployment of the Ghana Cocoa Traceability System as part of efforts to meet emerging international market requirements.

The latest price announcement therefore sets the stage for another debate over farmer incomes, cocoa-sector financing and the broader sustainability of Ghana’s cocoa industry.

For Annoh-Dompreh, however, the GH¢2,650 farm-gate price has become a fresh point of confrontation between the government and cocoa farmers.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.