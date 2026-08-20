Africa CDC appoints Annoh-Dompreh to join Continental Immunisation Advisory Council

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has invited Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, to serve on a new high-level Continental Immunisation Advisory Council (CIAC).

The invitation, contained in a letter dated August 15, 2026, was signed by Dr Folake Olayinka, Director of the Immunisation Directorate at Africa CDC.

Africa CDC said Mr Annoh-Dompreh had been identified for consideration because of his leadership, expertise, and contributions to the immunisation and health agenda, as well as to development and social impact in Africa and globally.

The CIAC is being established as an independent advisory body to provide strategic guidance to Africa CDC on immunisation across the continent.

According to the letter, the Council will support the implementation of the Continental Immunisation Strategy (CIS) 2026–2030, accelerate immunisation uptake and help ensure that Africa’s immunisation agenda remains anchored in political leadership, accountability and country ownership.

Africa CDC said the Council would bring together leaders and experts from public health, politics and government, finance, Parliament, academia, civil society, communities, the private sector and other strategic constituencies.

Its work will focus on some of Africa’s most pressing immunisation challenges.

These include sustainable domestic financing, reaching zero-dose and underserved populations, vaccine security and African vaccine manufacturing.

The Council will also examine ways to strengthen primary healthcare systems and protect immunisation gains in fragile and conflict-affected settings.

Africa CDC said Mr Annoh-Dompreh’s experience and perspective would contribute to the Council’s deliberations and strengthen its ability to provide practical and Africa-led solutions to immunisation challenges.

The organisation said the membership would be by individual appointment, with members serving in their personal and independent capacity rather than as representatives of their respective institutions.

It added that appropriate declaration and management of potential conflicts of interest would form part of the Council’s governance arrangements.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh has been asked to confirm his acceptance of the invitation and willingness to serve on the CIAC by Friday, August 21, 2026.

Upon confirmation, the CIAC Secretariat will provide information about an orientation session for member onboarding.

The establishment of the council forms part of Africa CDC’s broader effort to strengthen continental leadership on immunisation and ensure that countries can sustain vaccination gains while addressing persistent gaps in access.

If he accepts the invitation, Mr Annoh-Dompreh will join a continental platform bringing together political, technical and institutional voices to advise on the future direction of immunisation policy in Africa.

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