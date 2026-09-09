Ghana’s electricity generation continues to decline, recorded peak demand of 3968MW in July 2026 – PURC

Ghana’s electricity generation continued to decline, recording a 3.99% decrease on a month-on-month basis in July 2026, but increasing by 6.20% year-on-year, a Fact Sheet from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has disclosed.

This indicates sustained annual growth despite lower output in July as a result of seasonal changes in demand that is lower demand due to improved weather conditions.

According to the report, generation remained resilient, however, the intermittent decline in generation highlights the need to closely monitor generation availability and fuel supply to ensure a reliable electricity supply.

The Fact Sheet provides a snapshot of Ghana’s electricity supply performance for July 2026, highlighting key data on electricity generation, the generation mix, system demand, available generation capacity, reserve margin, and cross-border electricity trade.

It also presents data on the fuel supply supporting thermal power generation, including natural gas consumption, gas supply performance, liquid fuel utilization, and thermal generation capacity. The analysis is based on data compiled from the Daily Generation Reports of the Ghana Grid Company Ltd. (GRIDCo) for July 2026.

Electricity Generation Sources

As of July 2026, the country’s existing electricity generation mix comprised hydro, thermal, and renewable generation sources.

According to the Fact Sheet, thermal power remained the dominant source of electricity generation, contributing 74.33% of total electricity generated in July 2026.

Similarly, the hydro and solar generation together contributed 25.67% of total electricity generation.

It added that the current generation mix suggests that fuel availability and thermal plant performance remain critical determinants of electricity supply reliability.

System Peak Demand

The system peak continued to decline in July 2026, recording the lowest peak demand following successive declines from the annual peak in April.

It, however, continues to increase year on year (compared to July 2025), an increase of 6.61%, indicating sustained growth in electricity demand.

The national electricity system recorded a peak demand of 3968 megawatts in July 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.