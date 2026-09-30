AFCON 2027Q: ‘I have never seen a poor performance from Black Stars like against Gambia’ – Nii Lante Vanderpuye

Former Sports Minister Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has described the Black Stars' performance against Gambia as the poorest he has ever seen in his time following football.

The Black Stars threw away a two-goal lead against Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium in their second game of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The performance failed to convince fans, who booed the players off after the game in Accra, as hopes of qualification for the next AFCON also dwindled.

Speaking on Joy FM, Nii Lante Vanderpuye didn't hold back his thoughts about the performance.

"In all my years watching football on television in the 70s, going to the stadium as a spectator in the 80s and working as a commentator and in management in the 90s, I have never seen a Black Stars performance as poor as we saw in the game against the Gambia," he said.

"I don't know [where we got it wrong]. These are the things we talked about even before the World Cup; these are the issues we raised, but people sometimes think we are being overly critical of the team."

Defeat against Gambia means the Black Stars have no points from their opening two games of the qualifiers and sit at the bottom of the group ahead of the next round of fixtures.

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