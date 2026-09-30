‘Nothing worked for us’ – Gideon Mensah takes responsibility for Gambia defeat

Black Stars captain Gideon Mensah has taken responsibility for Ghana’s 4-2 defeat to The Gambia, admitting that “nothing worked” for the team on Tuesday.

Mensah, who captained Ghana at the Accra Sports Stadium, acknowledged his own role in a difficult evening for the Black Stars.

“Today was one of those days when nothing worked for us. As captain, I also take responsibility for the defeat,” Mensah said.

The left-back conceded the penalty that helped The Gambia launch their comeback before also losing possession in the build-up to the third goal.

Mensah, however, urged the public to consider the circumstances surrounding the current squad, particularly the number of new players brought into the team following several withdrawals.

“We can’t hide from the fact that there are so many new players in the team, and being a new player means mentality and a lot of things. These are things that don’t come overnight. It takes time for new players to get these things,” he said.

The Ghana captain also praised the players who accepted their call-ups and made themselves available despite the difficult circumstances surrounding the squad.

“We need to appreciate the players for not hiding and coming out to represent the nation after the withdrawals,” Mensah added.

The result leaves Ghana without a point from their opening two Group C qualifiers after also losing 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.

The Black Stars will now have to regroup as they look to revive their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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