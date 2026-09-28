AFCON 2027Q:‘Qualifying for one or two tournaments is not a sign of success’ – Carlos Queiroz

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says Ghana must aim for sustained success rather than viewing qualification for one or two major tournaments as an achievement.
Queiroz believes the Black Stars need to build a team capable of consistently qualifying for major competitions and competing for honours over an extended period.
The Portuguese coach says the most successful national teams have maintained that level of consistency by building on each achievement.
“Qualifying for one or two tournaments is not a sign of success. The most successful teams don’t also win just one tournament here and there. They win one, go on and win two, three, four and so on,” Queiroz said.
His comments come as Ghana begin another attempt to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations after missing the 2025 tournament in Morocco.
The Black Stars opened their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké.
Ghana will host The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, with Queiroz looking to get the campaign back on track.
The coach has also spoken about his long-term vision for the Black Stars, including building a team capable of qualifying for and competing at the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
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