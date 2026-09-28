AFCON 2027Q: The god of football is results – Carlos Queiroz

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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says only results can determine how long he stays on as the gaffer of the national team.
The Portuguese coach is back as Black Stars coach on a permanent basis after temporarily guiding Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States of America.
Despite his appointment being official, the length of Queiroz's contract was not revealed by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and when asked about it, Queiroz said his stay can only be determined by results.
"The most important thing is that we don't win games in the past, but we also don't lose games with the past. We go for results with the ability and the will to win the next game, be well-prepared and beat our opponent," he told the press on Monday, September 28.
"This is about the present and about the future. The past is important because it gives us the process we need to progress. Football has its own god, and the god of football is results. I cannot answer how long I will be here. Only the god of football can answer that.
"The contract duration depends on what I am able to deliver with the Black Stars. My contract is to serve the Black Stars, to win games and to make things right for the team. If the GFA is happy with me, then we can stay together longer."
Queiroz will look to win his second game as Black Stars coach when Ghana host Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday in the second-round matches for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
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