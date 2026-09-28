Your HR Department already has the answer. The problem is finding it

Every hour HR spends searching for information the organisation already has is an hour that could have been spent on people.

“What is our leave policy?”, “What does the Labour Act say about this?”, “Where can I find the disciplinary procedure?”, “How many days am I entitled to?”

For most HR departments, these are ordinary questions, and that is precisely the problem.

One question may take only a few minutes to answer. But multiply those minutes across employees, managers and an entire year, and a significant amount of HR time is spent answering questions the organisation has already answered before.

The information usually exists. It may be in an employee handbook, an HR policy, an employment document, the Ghana Labour Act, a shared drive, or somewhere in an email.

The problem is not always a lack of information. The problem is access. What if employees could simply ask?

Imagine an employee wants to understand the company's leave policy. Instead of emailing HR, the employee asks a question and receives an answer based on the organisation's approved HR information. Or a manager dealing with a people issue needs to understand the relevant internal procedure. Rather than depending on someone in HR to locate the right document, the information can be accessed when it is needed.

This is the thinking behind Auris – Internal Intelligence, a secure, AI-powered knowledge assistant designed to make an organisation's approved knowledge easier to access.

For HR, that knowledge could include policies, employee handbooks, procedures, employment documents, internal guidelines, onboarding materials and approved labour and regulatory information you are already required to follow.

Employees, managers and HR professionals can ask questions in everyday language and retrieve relevant information from sources they are authorised to access. Where applicable, Auris can also direct users back to the original source because when it comes to HR, knowing where an answer came from can be just as important as getting the answer quickly.

The bigger opportunity is not just efficiency.

There is another challenge many organisations only recognise when it becomes a problem. What happens when the person who knows everything leaves?

Every organisation has people who know where the documents are, which procedure applies, where an old policy is stored, or how something was handled several years ago.

When that knowledge lives mainly in people's heads, inboxes and personal folders, the organisation becomes dependent on individuals. When they go on leave, change roles or leave the organisation, valuable knowledge can become difficult to recover. Making organisational knowledge easier to capture and access can therefore do more than save time. It can help turn individual knowledge into institutional knowledge giving HR more room to focus on the work that requires human judgement; developing talent, supporting managers, building culture, improving performance and managing employee relations.

To be clear about what Auris is not: it does not make the disciplinary call, judge the employee-relations issue, or decide the sensitive case. Those still belong to the people trained to make them. Auris's job is to get the right document in front of the right person, fast enough that their judgement isn't spent hunting for information instead of using it.

Your organisation may already have the knowledge it needs. The question is: How quickly can your people find it when it matters?

Your knowledge already exists. See what Auris can find in your own HR documents. We will show you the answer and where it came from.

About Andurar

At Andurar, we do not sell technology. We deliver certainty. We help organisations run faster, safer and smarter through Robotic Process Automation, Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure, Data Centre Services, Backup and Recovery, and Cybersecurity. In a world where downtime is expensive and data loss is unforgivable, we make resilience non-negotiable.

Our partnerships with industry leaders such as Fortinet, Microsoft, Huawei, Pure Storage and Docusign give our clients access to world-class technology engineered for performance and priced for reality.

But technology alone is not the advantage, execution is. We stand beside our clients from first design to full deployment and beyond, delivering reliable solutions, rapid support and results that show up where it matters most: uptime, efficiency and growth.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.