Jetour set for wider presence in Ghana as Swiss Group plans more showrooms and workshops

Swiss Group Limited, the official distributor of Jetour vehicles in Ghana, says it plans to expand its operations across the country as it seeks to grow the brand’s customer base and sales.

Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Swiss Group, Dr. Abdallah Farhat, said the company would open additional showrooms and workshops in key parts of the country as part of efforts to bring its products and after-sales services closer to customers.

Speaking to Joy Business after the 2026 Jetour Expedition at Safari Valley in the Eastern Region, Dr Farhat said the company would continue to focus on offering durable vehicles, competitive prices and quality customer service.

“It’s not a new brand; we have been in the market for more than six to seven years. I can tell you now, we’re number one in marketing, we have the best cars and cheap cars and very good quality. We provide the best service for our customers. We want all the customers to be like our family.”

He said Swiss Group is planning to establish additional branches in Accra and other parts of the country.

“For the future, we have plans to open more branches even in Accra, like around three to four branches. We will move to Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale. Every showroom will open workshops and will continue to give good customer service to our customers. They have already had experience with us for almost 12 years.”

Dr Farhat said the expansion would help the company strengthen its relationship with customers while providing access to servicing and other after-sales support.

Ghana a key market for Jetour

Jetour representative David Zhao, who travelled from China to participate in the expedition, described Ghana as an important and growing market for the brand in Africa.

He said the growth of the brand was being supported by customer confidence in its products and indicated that Jetour would continue to leverage the Ghanaian market to expand its customer base and sales.

“Ghana is a very important market to Jetour and developing country. We can see the customers are very good and the roads also very suitable for Jetour products. Jetour products are for travelling and we want to take our customers to enjoy the trip.”

Mr Zhao personally inspected the vehicles after the approximately 90-kilometre journey from Accra to Safari Valley, including the off-road test-drive session at the resort.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the vehicles during the expedition.

The expedition featured more than 30 Jetour vehicles, including the Dashing, X70 Plus and T2, with customers driving in convoy from the Swiss Group head office at Spintex through the Aburi mountains to Safari Valley.

Customers highlight durability and after-sales service

For some customers who participated in the expedition, the experience provided an opportunity to put their vehicles through a longer journey and challenging terrain.

Businessman Samuel Amponsah, who drove his X70 Plus from Accra to Safari Valley with his family, said the vehicle had served both his family and business needs.

“I use X70 Plus for family and for business. One year, no fault. Fuel efficient, AC very cold, big boot. Today we drove to Safari Valley, no heating, no issue.”

Another customer, Kojo Coffie, said the T2 offered him what he considered a combination of luxury and value for money.

He said he previously owned a notable brand before switching to the Jetour T2.

“I had a notable brand before. I sold it and bought T2. I saved GH¢300,000 and T2 is more luxury. Dr Farhat is right – Jetour is number one because it respects Ghanaian pocket.”

For Jetour Dashing owner Abena Nyamekye, the company’s after-sales service was an important part of her ownership experience.

She said Swiss Group once arranged for her vehicle to be collected from her home in East Legon for servicing.

“Dr Farhat has a good heart. When my car needed servicing, Swiss Group came to my house at East Legon to pick it. No other brand does that. I am happy I joined the expedition. My Dashing drove smoothly to Safari Valley. I will recommend Jetour to all my friends.”

The Jetour Expedition brought together customers and auto enthusiasts for a day of driving, off-road testing and interaction with representatives of Swiss Group and Jetour.

For Swiss Group, the event forms part of its broader customer engagement strategy as the company prepares to expand its physical presence and after-sales support across Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.