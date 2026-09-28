Tinting front windscreens is illegal – ACP Alexander warns motorists

The Director of Education, Research and Training at MTTD of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Alexander Obeng, has warned motorists that tinting the front windscreens of their vehicles is illegal under Ghana’s road traffic regulations.

According to him, front windscreens must remain clear to ensure that drivers have an unobstructed view of the road.

“As for the front-looking glass, there shouldn’t be any tint on it. It is against the law,” he stated on Joy SMS on Monday, September 28.

ACP Alexander stressed that vehicle owners could not justify tinting their front windscreens based on personal preference or the type of vehicle they drove.

“Those who are listening to me, if you have your vehicle, it doesn’t matter. It cannot be any excuse. The standard is what we have mentioned in Ghana,” he said.

“The front-looking glass, the windscreen, shouldn’t have any obstruction on it, including any tint. It should be left clear.”

He explained that the prohibition was intended to ensure that drivers could clearly observe other road users and maintain full control of their vehicles.

“The law says clearly that anytime you are driving, you should have full visibility of traffic and full control of the vehicle,” he said.

“The eye should see and be seen. You should clearly see through the windscreen to observe all traffic that is receding or approaching.”

According to him, unobstructed visibility also allows drivers to monitor activities behind their vehicles through their mirrors.

“It should also allow you to have a free view of the rear of the vehicle with the driving mirrors,” he added.

While tinting is prohibited on the front windscreen, ACP Alexander said any tinting material installed on the side and rear windows must allow at least 70 per cent light transmission.

“When you are in the vehicle, even the windows that have glass should allow 70 per cent light transmission into the vehicle,” he explained.

“Even if you want to put tint, it should allow anybody by the roadside, 60 metres away, to see you. So, your tint should allow 70 per cent light transmission.”

He said the regulations were also designed to promote transparency and strengthen public security by ensuring that activities inside vehicles were visible from outside.

“It is also about ensuring that there is transparency and accountability, and also enhancing public security on our roads,” he stated.

“It cannot be all black and you cannot see anything. It is against the law.”

ACP Alexander consequently advised motorists who had tinted their windscreens to take immediate steps to comply with the regulations.

“Those who have put these tint materials on their vehicles, you better advise yourselves, particularly those who have also tinted their front-looking windscreen,” he cautioned.

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