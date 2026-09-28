Passengers decry non-uniform charges after 8% transport fare increase

Confusion has erupted at some transport terminals following complaints from passengers that drivers are charging fares beyond the approved 8% increase.

The fares were increased by 8% last Saturday following weeks of engagements between transport operators and the Ministry of Transport.

Drivers say the adjustment was necessary due to rising fuel prices, spare parts and other operational costs, which they say have significantly affected their businesses.

However, some passengers in Accra say the fares being charged are not uniform, with some drivers allegedly imposing increases beyond the approved rate.

In an interview with JoyNews, one passenger said: “Yesterday I was charged GH¢10 while going to Dome, but returning another driver charged me GH¢8. So the fares are not fixed.”

Another passenger travelling from Accra to Nkawkaw also complained.

“The fare was GH¢50, but now we are told it's GH¢55. This is high and it's causing confusion between us and the drivers. So government should intervene.”

“I think the fare is a bit high because the distance is not too far from Accra to Nkawkaw,” another passenger said.

The complaints come as transport operators acknowledge reports of some drivers adjusting fares beyond the approved 8%.

The operators say some drivers had already increased fares before the official 8% adjustment was announced and efforts are underway to bring such charges in line with the approved rates.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.