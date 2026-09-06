Abossey Okai dealers reject spare parts cost as justification for 30% transport fare hike

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has rejected claims that rising spare parts prices contributed to the 30 per cent increase in transport fares announced by commercial transport operators.

The Association described the claims by the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) as “false and misleading”, insisting that there has been no significant increase in spare parts prices to justify their use as a basis for the fare adjustment.

According to the dealers, prices of key vehicle components, including engine oil and filters, have remained unchanged, while stock levels at the Abossey Okai spare parts market remain stable.

The Association also said there had been no significant changes in import duties or market conditions that could explain higher transportation costs on the basis of spare parts prices.

It accused commercial transport operators of using the fare increase to put pressure on the government and, in its words, “extort money from ordinary Ghanaians”, describing them as “road robbers”.

The dealers further questioned the basis for citing Abossey Okai as a source of increased maintenance costs, arguing that some commercial transport operators have themselves indicated that they purchase spare parts online rather than from dealers at the market.

The Association is therefore calling for greater transparency in discussions on transport fare adjustments, insisting that any proposed increase should be based on “verifiable economic indicators”.

Background

The dispute follows a decision by the GPRTU and other transport stakeholders to propose a 30 per cent increase in transport fares.

The GPRTU has attributed the proposed adjustment to rising operational costs, including the cost of spare parts, lubricants, insurance and other expenses associated with running commercial vehicles.

The union has also said the adjustment became necessary despite a government intervention that reduced the impact of rising diesel prices by absorbing GH¢2 per litre.

The proposed increase is subject to discussions and negotiations with the relevant stakeholders before a final fare adjustment is determined.

Against this background, the Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association is urging government regulators, transport unions and other stakeholders to rely on independently verifiable economic data when determining whether an increase in fares is justified.

It said this would help ensure that any adjustment reflects actual changes in operating costs rather than what it described as unfounded claims about spare parts prices.

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