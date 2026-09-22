Transport fare hike: “Increasing fares now is a hard pill for us to swallow” – GPRTU

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it is being forced into a painful corner over its proposed 30 per cent increase in transport fares, describing the decision as a hard pill to swallow.

The Deputy PRO of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, said this on JoyPrime's Prime Morning as stakeholders met to thrash out the controversial proposal that has left commuters anxious.

According to Mr. Amoah, the Union had actually planned to increase fares as far back as August but suspended the action after an intervention by the government. The government had appealed to the Union to hold on following its decision to subsidize diesel by GH¢2 per litre.

“It was a hard pill for us to swallow,” he said, explaining that the suspension came at a huge cost to drivers.

The GPRTU says the 30 per cent proposal is not arbitrary. Four major components determine fare reviews: petroleum products, spare parts, lubricants and taxes.

The Union has an agreement with the government to review fares whenever the combined cost of these components crosses a 10 per cent upward threshold.

Despite the government’s GH¢2 absorption on diesel, Mr. Amoah insists the relief has not been enough.

“If we don’t come out with any increment, the drivers will still be running at a loss,” he stated.

He attributed the latest push to the rising cost of spare parts, fuel and lubricants. He dismissed claims by some spare parts dealers that prices are stable, arguing that the reductions affect luxury and private vehicles, not commercial vehicle parts.

The Union has since resubmitted its proposal to the Ministry of Transport on September 2, but says it is still open to negotiations. The proposal, however, will not go below 25 per cent.

“We are pushing for 30% increment. That is what was on the table at the last Friday negotiation. And we made the ministry understand that if we have to come down, we still come down to anything less than 25%,” Mr. Amoah said in a separate interview.

He also refuted claims by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) that the increase has been suspended, clarifying that the last meeting with the Transport Minister on Friday, September 18, ended inconclusively and has been rescheduled to Tuesday, September 22.

“There has never been any agreement with the government that we are suspending our proposed increment,” he insisted.

Meanwhile, the GPRTU has cautioned drivers against charging unapproved fares, saying official fares remain in force until a joint committee comprising the GPRTU, GRTCC and the Ministry of Transport completes its survey on operating costs.

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