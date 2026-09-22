Dance creator Lisa Quama brings fashion, movement and African creative expression to New York’s global cultural stage

Ghanaian dancer, creator and creative entrepreneur Lisa Quama has made her debut at New York Fashion Week and Climate Week, marking a significant milestone in the international expansion of Ghanaian creative talent.

Lisa's participation represents the first time a Ghanaian creator has actively participated in New York Fashion Week and Climate Week, placing Ghanaian creative expression at the intersection of global fashion, culture, performance and sustainability.

Lisa began her New York Fashion Week experience as a VIP guest at the Opulence Fashion Show, where she was seated front row alongside fashion industry figures, creatives and cultural tastemakers.

Lisa then stepped onto the runway at the Made With Intention show, marking her first New York Fashion Week runway appearance.

Known internationally for using dance and movement to tell stories through digital platforms, Lisa brought that same physicality and expressive energy to the runway, demonstrating the increasingly fluid relationship between fashion, dance, digital culture and creator-led storytelling.

Her appearance represents a broader evolution in how African creators are participating in global fashion, not simply as influencers invited to attend shows, but as active creative contributors to the cultural experience.

Also as part of Climate Week, she delivered a one-hour dance installation at the THREADS OF IMPACT show, presented by The Sustainability Laboratory.

The performance used movement as a medium for exploring conversations around sustainability, fashion and human connection. Through choreography and performance, Lisa brought an African creative perspective to a global conversation that is often communicated through policy, science and industry.

For Accra-based creative agency FOURTH AVENEW; who put the entire week's activities together, Lisa's participation represents a growing opportunity for Ghanaian and African creators to enter global cultural spaces with their own creative identities, rather than simply participating as audiences within them.

The underlying message is clear: African creators belong in the rooms where global culture is being shaped and they have something meaningful to contribute when they get there.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.