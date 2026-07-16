New York issues air quality alert days before World Cup final

Officials in New York and New Jersey have issued an air-quality health alert due to wildfire smoke, just days before the World Cup final.

Haze from Canadian wildfires has blanketed the New York region, prompting officials to urge residents to limit outdoor activity and stay indoors when possible.

New York New Jersey Stadium - which is in East Rutherford, New Jersey - will host the final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday, 19 July (20:00 BST).

Conditions deteriorated just before Spain landed in New Jersey on Wednesday night, a day after their semi-final victory over France in Texas.

Spain spent Thursday training outdoors, looking unaffected by the air quality. They have not commented on whether they are concerned.

Argentina, meanwhile, stayed in Georgia after their semi-final win over England, but will begin training in New Jersey on Friday afternoon.

Contractor Dan Edgar said his daughter Kaitlynn was practising at New York New Jersey Stadium on Thursday, where she will be dancing and performing for the final.

"She's texting me that it's bad out there," he said. "It's hard to dance, she says you can feel the air, it's heavy."

The smoke-filled sky and extremely hot temperatures have already been experienced by some footballers. The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) went ahead with a match between Gotham FC and Washington Spirit on Wednesday night at Citi Field in Queens, in front of a record crowd, despite the orange haze.

The air quality index meant that players were mandated to take two breaks per half under NWSL policy.

Washington Spirit's Trinity Rodman said after the match that the air quality was rough, and in her opinion, they shouldn't have played.

Rodman said: "Not to make excuses at all, but I think on both sides we were all like, 'another break, another break, another break'."

New Yorkers are relieved that conditions are not as intense as they were in June 2023, when the skies turned completely orange due to Canadian wildfires.

New York New Jersey Stadium is an open-air facility, but at the moment there is no suggestion the World Cup final, with more than 80,000 spectators and a star-studded half-time show, will be affected.

The air quality in the area is expected to improve on Friday, while forecast rain on Saturday should further help disperse some of the smoke.

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