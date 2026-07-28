Betano Ghana refunds fans who backed Black Stars after World Cup exit

Audio By Carbonatix
Betano Ghana has announced refunds for customers who placed outright bets on the Black Stars to progress further in the 2026 FIFA World Cup following Ghana's elimination from the tournament.
The initiative, the company says, is intended to support football fans who backed the national team during its World Cup campaign.
The Black Stars entered the tournament carrying the hopes of millions of Ghanaians, with supporters rallying behind the team throughout the competition.
Although Ghana's World Cup journey ended in the Round of 32, Betano Ghana has decided to refund qualifying outright bets instead of voiding them.
Speaking on Asempa FM's Sports Avenue Show, Betano Ghana's Marketing Manager, George Bright-Abu, explained the motivation behind the gesture.
"In the spirit of patriotism, we are refunding the funds to players who bet on the outright markets," he said.
"Instead of voiding those bets, we've taken a bold decision to refund our player, in our own little way, to support the Black Stars."
Ghana exited the tournament after a 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32, having progressed from Group L as one of the competition's best third-placed teams.
Betano Ghana has advised customers who placed qualifying outright bets to check their account balances on the Betano app or website to confirm that the refunds have been credited.
With the World Cup drawing to a close, the company is also encouraging football fans to look ahead to the new season across Europe's top leagues and other competitions.
Betano Ghana said new customers can register and receive up to GHS 2,000 as part of its welcome offer for the new football season.
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