Stop using media to challenge judicial decisions – Thaddeus Sory to lawyers

Audio By Carbonatix
Private legal practitioner Thaddeus Sory has urged lawyers dissatisfied with judicial decisions to pursue established legal procedures instead of turning to the media, public pressure or boycotts.
He said disagreements with decisions taken by judges or the Chief Justice should be addressed through the appropriate legal and judicial channels, warning that public commentary on sensitive matters could escalate tensions without resolving the issues at stake.
Mr Sory’s comments come amid controversy over a directive by Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie allowing selected High Court judges to sit during the legal vacation.
Lawyers representing former National Signals Bureau Director-General Kwabena Adu-Boahene and former National Food Buffer Stock Company Chief Executive Officer Hanan Abdul-Wahab have opposed the arrangement and sought to have their cases deferred until October, when the new legal year begins.
Speaking on the KSM Show on Monday, August 17, 2026, Mr Sory said lawyers who disagree with decisions affecting their clients have several avenues available to them, including challenging rulings through the courts. “The judge is going to write the ruling. You can challenge it,” he said.
He also encouraged lawyers with concerns about the Chief Justice’s directive to engage him directly and present their objections rather than immediately resorting to public campaigns.
“If you are not happy with the Chief Justice’s decision, you can actually go and meet up with the Chief Justice and say, look, as parties, we want to come and discuss this directive,” he said.
Mr Sory further cautioned against alleging political interference or bias before exhausting available legal remedies. He questioned the rationale behind using public statements to address judicial disagreements and urged lawyers to engage the system through the appropriate channels.
“Why don’t we engage the system in the appropriate way?” he asked.
He said media campaigns on contentious judicial matters could sometimes inflame public sentiment rather than help resolve disputes.
“Maybe the idea is to just inflame passions to get people to think the way they want them to think,” he said.
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