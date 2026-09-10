Mahama urges Supreme Court justices to protect public trust in judiciary

President John Dramani Mahama has urged the judiciary to protect public confidence in Ghana’s justice system, stressing that the authority of the Supreme Court ultimately rests on the trust citizens have in its decisions.

He said the apex court had a critical responsibility to interpret the Constitution, settle matters of national importance and contribute to the development of Ghanaian law.

President Mahama made the remarks at the swearing-in of three newly appointed Justices of the Supreme Court — Justice Sophia Rosetta Bernasko Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante and private legal practitioner Anthony Forson Jnr., popularly known as Tony Forson.

According to him, the authority of the Supreme Court does not derive from political power or force but from the confidence and trust of the Ghanaian people.

“The authority of the Court does not rest on force or political power. It rests on the confidence and trust of the people.”

He said that confidence could only be sustained when cases before the court were determined independently, impartially and strictly in accordance with the law.

President Mahama urged the newly sworn-in justices to uphold the highest standards of integrity and demonstrate sound judgment, intellectual courage, patience and an unwavering commitment to justice.

He said they must also be prepared to protect constitutional rights, uphold the separation of powers and ensure that no individual or institution is placed above the law.

Judicial independence and accountability

President Mahama stressed that judicial independence must be accompanied by accountability, discipline and fidelity to the judicial oath.

He noted that public confidence in the judiciary was shaped not only by the quality of judicial decisions but also by the conduct of judges, the accessibility of the courts and the timely delivery of justice.

He expressed concern about prolonged cases, avoidable adjournments and delays in delivering judgments, warning that such challenges could erode public confidence and impose significant hardship on ordinary citizens.

The President therefore urged the judiciary to sustain reforms aimed at improving efficiency, adopting appropriate technology and making justice more accessible to all Ghanaians, regardless of their income, status or geographical location.

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